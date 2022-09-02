Audit: Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B

A legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project shows the cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled over the past decade to $2.7 billion. The report released Friday by the nonpartisan Office of the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.