ATV/UTV trespass issue on the CP railroad right-of-way

There is an on-going ATV/UTV trespass issue we are experiencing on the CP railroad right-of-way in the Towns of Lyndon and Kildare in Juneau County, WI.

Railroad property in WI is private property, just like any other private property, and not open to the public. Railroad companies also do not allow for ATV/UTV trails or route to travel through railroad property due to the inherent dangers you might suspect. Some of the dangers include overhanging/loose loads, flying debris, metal objects, etc. A fine for trespassing is $263.50 (WI Statute 192.32) if caught and is actively enforced by CP Police and other Railroad Police agencies nationwide

Source: WRJC.com







