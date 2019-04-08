Attorneys paint two very different pictures of Almond man charged in neighbor's death
A Portage County prosecutor says Steven Breneman couldn't accept the fact his marriage was ending and killed his neighbor Donald Brewer on May 5.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lame-duck scorecard: Where the cases stand in the fight over GOP laws limiting Wisconsin g...10 hours ago
- Attorneys paint two very different pictures of Almond man charged in neighbor's death10 hours ago
- Mauston Man Faces Numerous Drug Charges after Drug Task Force Conducts Search11 hours ago
- Dells Woman Facing 4th Offense OWI Charge11 hours ago
- Vernon County Authorities Report to Vehicle Fire11 hours ago
- Green Bay Police dog Pyro to undergo more surgery following stabbing, complications11 hours ago
- WI Farms Earn Holstein Association’s Progressive Genetics Award21 hours ago
- Sign-Up Open for Updated Conservation Stewardship Program21 hours ago
- WPA Offering Grants for PRRS & PEDv Testing21 hours ago
- Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits ...2 days ago
- Daniel Riemer – State Rep. Riemer right on the money with tax credit claim4 days ago
- Marquette looking for a new women’s basketball coach5 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.