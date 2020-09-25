Attorney says Rittenhouse will fight extradition
The Illinois 17-year-old accused of gunning down two protesters in Kenosha last month is fighting extradition from Illinois to face homicide charges in Wisconsin. John Pierce, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, spoke during an online hearing on Friday. “I can tell you quite succinctly that we intend to challenge extradition, by writ of habeas corpus. […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Report: Kenosha officer believed Jacob Blake was trying to drive off with woman's child,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 11:45 PM
The attorney for Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey told CNN that Jacob Blake was wielding a knife and "twisted" toward Sheskey before the shooting.
-
Germantown couple says they would have to give up their Second Amendment rights to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 11:08 PM
Brian and Kate Lafferty filed a lawsuit July 27 in Washington County Circuit Court seeking "declaratory judgment invalidating regulations."
-
Ashwaubenon schools cite COVID-19 in decision to move to online-only classes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM
Ashwaubenon joins Howard-Suamico, De Pere and Shawano as districts moving to online-only classes in recent days as COVID-19 case numbers remain high.
-
Brown County coronavirus: De Pere Mayor James Boyd says he has the virus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM
De Pere health officials report more than 30 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. Boyd was diagnosed Thursday after being tested because of a cough.
-
Howard-Suamico schools cite COVID-19 spread in planned move to 'all-online' on Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM
Howard-Suamico leaders will periodically review the issue to determine if students can return to classes. All 6,000 students will be affected.
-
Less than 1% of calls to state unemployment call centers were answered, audit shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 10:37 PM
A new state audit released Friday also shows the Evers administration did not report key information to lawmakers showing the full scope of the problem.
-
Camp Randall's Civil War prison detailed in new book by Door County writer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:19 PM
The author hopes readers find parallels on race and healing between the Civil War and today. At least 140 Confederate soldiers died in the camp.
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase
by Bob Hague on September 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Positive cases of COVID-19, along with hospitalizations and deaths due the disease, continue to increase in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services on Friday reported 2,504 new confirmed cases, with a positive test rate of 16.6 percent. […]
-
Forestville fire destroys home that held generations of the same family
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM
The Starr family faces months of repairs before they can live in their house again.
