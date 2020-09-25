Attorney says Rittenhouse will fight extradition

The Illinois 17-year-old accused of gunning down two protesters in Kenosha last month is fighting extradition from Illinois to face homicide charges in Wisconsin. John Pierce, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, spoke during an online hearing on Friday. “I can tell you quite succinctly that we intend to challenge extradition, by writ of habeas corpus. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.