Attorney General Schimel To Become Waukesha County Judge

The day after he conceded the attorney general’s race to Democrat Josh Kaul, the state’s outgoing attorney general has a new job. Governor Scott Walker appointed Brad Schimel to the vacancy on the Waukesha County Circuit Court. Schimel is a former Waukesha County district attorney, serving in the position for eight years before he won the statewide office in 2014. He will take the place of Judge Patrick Haughney, who resigned on Election Day.

Source: WRJC.com





