Attorney General Josh Kaul seeks to block subpoenas Gableman issued to state elections officials
Kaul is asking a Dane County judge to declare that the subpoenas are unenforceable under the state and U.S. constitutions and Wisconsin state law.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/21
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2021 at 3:01 AM
A man and woman were found dead of gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide in a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2021 at 2:51 AM
The bodies were located almost three hours after officers approaching the house had heard scuffling, followed by as many as four gunshots.
Schaaf, Disa Mary Age 48 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2021 at 2:08 AM
After a slow start, the GOP review of Wisconsin's election is underway. Here are the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2021 at 12:39 AM
After a fitful start, the partisan review of Wisconsin's presidential election is starting to get off the ground.
Brown County school districts have a drop in participation, scores in the first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2021 at 10:29 PM
The drop in participation and scores reflected a statewide decline following the possible impact of the pandemic on learning.
State Senate Republicans pass package of anti-abortion bills
by Raymond Neupert on October 20, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Republicans in the State Senate have passed a package of abortion restrictions on party-line votes. Among those bills are requirements for doctors to offer so-called abortion reversal treatments, a measure to prevent abortion based on a […]
City of Mauston Employees to See Slight Pay Raise Upcoming
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Environmental group files lawsuit to obtain text messages sent by NRB chair
by Bob Hague on October 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM
An environmental advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Natural Resources Board chair Dr, Frederick Prehn, in an effort to access text messages as a part of a records request. “Any record related to a governmental function are public […]
