Attorney general candidate's old podcast episodes featuring Trump critics have disappeared from the internet
UW-Madison officials believe the Republican Attorney General candidate requested the podcast episodes be removed.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Autopsy set for body of man found near UWGB campus early Tuesday; it will be done...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Discovery of man's lifeless body followed a grass fire at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, Green Bay Police say.
A Madison company is getting $17 million to update Wisconsin's unemployment system so...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Flexion Inc., based in Madison, will receive nearly $17 million to replace the aging unemployment system that couldn't handle 2020's demands.
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers want superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state appointed,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM
The change would require Wisconsin voters to approve amending the state constitution.
Wisconsin second in the nation in the increase in average daily COVID-19 cases in last...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM
Although the country is seeing a decline in average daily cases overall, Wisconsin joins 13 other states reporting a net positive change.
What is a 529 college savings account and how do you open one in Wisconsin?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 8:44 PM
Surveys have shown a large share of Americans are not aware of the accounts and what they are used for. Here's what you should know.
Kids need education to succeed. Wisconsin needs skilled workers for the future. Could a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 8:27 PM
Could a statewide program with automatic enrollment and deposits boost education and the Wisconsin economy? It's working elsewhere.
FAA reports 3 fatalities in plane crash in Forest County, near Eagle River
by Wausau Daily Herald on September 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM
The Federal Aviation Administration preliminary accident report shows one pilot and two passengers died in the crash under unknown circumstances.
Why Wisconsin's dialect, pronunciations are unique — and even vary within the state's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM
Some Milwaukeeans may look at you strangely if you pronounce the "L" in their city's name. But that's not the only difference in how we speak.
