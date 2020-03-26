Attention Town of Lemonweir Residents and Mauston Area Motorists

Resurfacing work will begin on Monday March 30, 2020 on the One-Mile Creek Bridge on LL Townline Rd.

The bridge will be closed during this work and the road will be closed for the week of March 30th Thru April 5th to allow for cure time.

Be prepared to use an alternate route.

-By Order of the Town Lemonweir Town Board

