Athletes, spectators embrace 'shared suffering' at CrossFit Games in Madison
“You just aspire to be as fit as them,” said one spectator who drove to Madison from South Carolina to take in the games.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
86-year-old given life sentence in nearly 50-year-old Door County murder case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Richard Pierce was handed down a life sentence Friday for the 1975 murder of his wife.
-
It’s official – Milwaukee will host 2024 Republican National Convention
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM
It’s the MKE for the RNC. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel on Friday announced Milwaukee will host the party’s 2024 National Convention. “The next two years we look forward to working with the mayor and everyone […]
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, surpassing 500 patients
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported more than 500 COVID-19 patients on Aug. 1.
-
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:20 PM
-
Lulich, Guajardo Earn High Marks in National FFA Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM
-
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM
-
DNR To Sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Starting August 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM
-
Mile Bluff Clinic Offering Sports Physicals August 10th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM
-
Sign up for our First Nations Wisconsin newsletter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Subscribe to our free First Nations Wisconsin newsletter to stay in the know on tribal news throughout the land now known as Wisconsin.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.