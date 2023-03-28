At trial, Minnesota says e-cigarette maker Juul targets kids
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has personally opened his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs. He says the state is seeking more than $100 million in damages. It’s the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Watch live from Madison: Pulitzer Prize winning journalists on how local news helps you
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2023 at 9:26 PM
Corey Johnson, formerly of Tampa Bay Times and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Raquel Rutledge will highlight impact of their work.
-
Lawmakers grill Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr on why the Green Bay prison remains open...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM
Sec. Kevin Carr said there isn't a new facility to move inmates to if the state were to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution.
-
Billionaires George Soros, J.B. Pritzker and the Uihleins pour millions into Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM
With the election a week away, billionaires George Soros, J.B. Pritzker and the Uihleins are spending millions of dollars on the Supreme Court race
-
Arrest in 2022 firebombing at Wisconsin pro-life group’s office
by Bob Hague on March 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM
An arrest has been made in last year’s firebombing at the office of a Wisconsin pro-life group in Madison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison announced that 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury of Madison was arrested Tuesday at […]
-
F-35 opponents show up at Evers Capitol office
by Bob Hague on March 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM
People opposed to F-35 fighter jets at Madison’s Truax Field were outside Governor Tony Evers Capitol office on Monday morning. Tom Boswell is an organizer with the group Safe Skies Clean Water. “We have a delegation of people, including […]
-
Fact check: Evers team says Brewers stadium funding proposal is "a bipartisan plan."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Evers' team touted the governor's Brewers stadium funding proposal, saying Evers "proudly worked with the Brewers on a bipartisan plan to retain one of our state's greatest traditions and economic engines."
-
Covenant School shooting in Nashville: 3 children, 3 adults dead; victims' names released
by USA TODAY on March 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM
Three children and three adults were dead after a shooting at a Nashville school early Monday, a hospital official said.
-
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College names three finalists in presidential search. The...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM
The new president will start in summer 2023, taking over for Jeffrey Rafn who has been with NWTC since 1997.
-
Oconto County Reporter wins four Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM
The Oconto County Reporter earned four awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.