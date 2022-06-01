At Pride Month ceremony, Gov. Tony Evers raises concern that GOP challengers may try to ban LGBTQ books
Evers also said a Republican governor could push forward efforts to ban books in the state, primarily those focused on the LGBTQ community.
Evers raises LGBTQ flag over Capitol for Pride Month, but his Republican opponents may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM
Two Republicans running for governor say they don't support flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol. Other Republicans won't say what they would do.
What we know about the Title IX investigation and bomb threats in Kiel, Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM
The investigation in the Kiel Area School District has sparked an onslaught of media attention and safety threats against district schools.
Evers raises Progress Pride flag at Capitol and pledges support of LGBTQ community
by Bob Hague on June 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM
At Wednesday’s Pride Month event in Madison, Governor Tony Evers said he’ll continue to stand with Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, and warned of what a Republican governor and state legislature might do. With the rainbow Pride flag […]
Guest column: The quirky story of Stuart Stebbings, a De Pere man who once invented...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM
Stuart Stebbings already gained fame with CheeSweet Candy. But his filters never got the congressional support his senator friend tried to secure.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski on gun violence. 'We can't get...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Voters don't go to the polls for another 10 months, but the race for a pivotal Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Liberals Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz have already entered the race to succeed conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.
Conservatives again lose in court as they challenge election grants to Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM
Conservatives are continuing their losing streak in legal challenges over nonprofit grants that helped city clerks run the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
'I tried to be a good Christian': Rape and incest survivors say Wisconsin abortion law...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, rape and incest victims would be forced to carry pregnancy to term in Wisconsin or to travel across state lines.
The Wisconsin election review has cost nearly $900,000 so far, going beyond its original...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM
The cost will continue to rise, in part because of a spate of lawsuits related to the work.
