At least six deaths tied to extreme cold

The deaths of at least six people in Wisconsin over the last week due to the cold weather is prompting a reminder about how to stay safe in the frigid temperatures. If you must go out in the cold, University of Wisconsin emergency room physician Brian Patterson says it’s important to take precautions and use […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.