At least 6 teens shot after Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration ends

Milwaukee police and fire officials say at least teenagers were shot Monday afternoon around where the city’s Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up. The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police Chief Jeffrey…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.