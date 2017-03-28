At least 3 dead in Oakland building fire
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a blaze that tore through a residential building in Northern California that housed recovering drug addicts and former homeless people killed at least three residents.
Source: WAOW.com
