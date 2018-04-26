At least 20 reported injured in Superior oil refinery blast
The explosion at the state's only oil refinery – Husky Oil – happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Superior's east side.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Felony charges filed against former UW-Oshkosh chancellor, vice chancellor9 hours ago
- Gas prices begin to creep up locally9 hours ago
- At least 20 hurt in Superior refinery explosion9 hours ago
- Sheriff: Three injured in Plover area, including gunshot victim; suspect sought9 hours ago
- Former UW-Oshkosh officials charged with felonies over foundation scandal9 hours ago
- Police: Death of 1-year-old in Sheboygan accidental10 hours ago
- UPDATE: Three hurt in Portage Co. shooting, suspect wanted10 hours ago
- DNR approves pulling Lake Michigan water for Foxconn plant10 hours ago
- Hundreds of rape kits untested despite Wisconsin law that required DNA analysis10 hours ago
- GOP Senate candidates set to debate10 hours ago
- Mom speaks out on preschool’s decision to ‘dissuade’ students from using...10 hours ago
- Portage County deputies seek shooting suspect11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.