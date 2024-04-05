At least 11 Minneapolis officers disciplined amid unrest after George Floyd's murder, reports show
Newly released documents show that at least 11 Minneapolis police officers were disciplined for alleged policy violations amid the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd, with penalties ranging from firings to reprimands. Police officials have been slow to…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-05-26
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2024 at 9:18 PM
Center for Black Excellence and Culture to be featured at Bucks game (MILWAUKEE) A major project for Wisconsin’s Black community is getting a boost from the Bucks. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture gets a video […]
TOMAH MAN CONVICTED OF 23 CHILD SEX CRIMES
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-05-24
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2024 at 2:31 PM
Regents sign off on UW System tuition increase (PLATTEVILLE) In-state students will again pay higher tuition next year to attend Universities of Wisconsin campuses. Meeting at UW Platteville on Thursday, the Board of Regents unanimously approved the […]
New Lisbon Dam Structure Damaged
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 7:49 PM
Texas Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Hillsboro Minor
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-04-24
by Bob Hague on April 4, 2024 at 5:01 PM
New Brewers’ parking system hits snags prior to home opener (MILWAUKEE) Parking was a problem at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener Tuesday. Many fans arriving at American Family Field had difficulty activating QR codes for a new parking […]
Falk, Dennis Aruthur Age 84 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM
Hickey, Maureen Ellen Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-04-24
by Bob Hague on April 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Regents to vote on UW tuition increases (MADISON) The UW-System Board of Regents is set to act on tuition increases on Thursday. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman has announced a proposal to increase tuition for resident undergraduates […]
