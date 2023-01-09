At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood…

