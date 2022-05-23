At Green Bay march, speakers urge supporters of Roe v. Wade to turn out at the polls
Organizers, marchers fear an end to abortion rights if Supreme Court reverses the landmark ruling from 1973.
Weather service issues frost advisory for northwest, northern and central Wisconsin, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM
The advisory covers "a good chunk" of northern Wisconsin and stretches down into Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk and Columbia counties.
WISGOP convention gives no endorsement for governor
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM
Wisconsin Republicans fail to make an endorsement for governor. Delegates at the state party convention in Middleton over the weekend opted against endorsing a candidate for the August primary. Former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch twice fell […]
Do not assume you will contract COVID-19, says Ben Weston as Milwaukee County moves to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM
Chief Health Policy Adviser for Milwaukee County Ben Weston says residents should not assume they will contract COVID-19.
Wisconsin Republicans refuse to endorse any of the party's 4 candidates for governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2022 at 12:20 AM
The delegates chose between endorsing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch for governor and not endorsing anyone. Ultimately, no one prevailed.
Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms 'nonsensical' loophole that certain domestic violence...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Wisconsin's Supreme Court said a disorderly conduct conviction for domestic violence can't stop someone from getting a conceal carry weapon permit.
Ron Johnson unifies Republicans at state convention as they remain split over issues and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM
"It's not fun having your integrity attacked, lied about, falsely accused day in and day out," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said at Saturday's state Republican Party convention.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren praises Mandela Barnes, calls out Ron Johnson during Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM
With two and a half months to go before Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Mandela Barnes campaign kicks into high gear.
Bay View Middle School in Howard evacuated after odor was found in the building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM
Students were moved to Green Bay Community Church on Cardinal Lane.
