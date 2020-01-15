Assembly will try to override Evers' veto on training for nurse aides
Republican leaders are pressuring Democrats who backed the bill to stay on their side.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Details emerge in former Franklin College president’s arrest, charging in Sturgeon B...43 mins ago
- Wisconsin’s rural manufacturers don’t have enough affordable and current housi...59 mins ago
- He celebrated his 60th anniversary of skiing as he started, with his picture in the paper1 hour ago
- Assembly will attempt override of Evers veto2 hours ago
- Parks, Marion Jean Age 78 of Adams3 hours ago
- Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/143 hours ago
- Viroqua Doubles Up Badger Lightning in Girls Hockey Action3 hours ago
- Lippert to Expand Extension Duties to Clark County7 hours ago
- Sign-Up Period for Buy Local Grants Now Open7 hours ago
- WFBF to Hold Second-Ever IGNITE Conference in March7 hours ago
- Milwaukee area Republicans propose ‘tougher on crime’ bills22 hours ago
- Voter rolls purge case put on hold by appeals court1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.