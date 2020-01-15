Assembly will attempt override of Evers veto

The Wisconsin Assembly will attempt to override a Tony Evers veto. The Democratic governor vetoed bipartisan legislation in November that was aimed at reducing the shortage of Certified Nursing Assistants. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said members will attempt the override on Wednesday. The legislation passed in May with the votes of three Democrats. It […]

Source: WRN.com





