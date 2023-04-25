Assembly to vote on reworking Wisconsin unemployment benefits, health care
The unemployment and health care measures slated for passage Tuesday mirror bills that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed last legislative session.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Evers pitches $270 million for students, and it has nothing to do with books or supplies....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM
Gov. Evers visited an Appleton elementary school and Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee to introduce permanent mental health programs for K-12 schools.
-
Tuition will be going up for UWGB students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan. Here's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM
UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander says students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan should pay the same as those at the four-year campus.
-
Oconto Spanish teacher resigns in middle of school year, forcing district to scramble
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2023 at 9:44 AM
Superintendent Emily Miller said the resignation "was unexpected and has presented some challenges for our school."
-
Here's what Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone means for Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM
The court's ruling keeps mifepristone available for miscarriage management in Wisconsin, while having limited impact on medication abortions due to existing state laws.
-
Ron Johnson on abortion, climate change and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Here are key takeaways...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 8:32 PM
Ron Johnson addressed the Milwaukee Press Club for the first time since he defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in last year's Senate race.
-
Moffitt, DeLora M. Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM
-
Northern lights put on spectacular show in rural Northeastern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM
Did you see the aurora borealis last night? The Northern lights put on a spectacular show for Northeastern Wisconsinites.
-
Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher charged with 5 counts of child sexual assault...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM
David Villareal worked as a second-grade teacher at Baird Elementary in the Green Bay School District. He was arrested in April 2021.
-
Nelson, Calvin “Callie” Lyle Age 79 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM
