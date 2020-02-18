Assembly to take up bipartisan package of bills aimed at improving water quality
Lawmakers will take up 13 bills that would reduce bacteria, nitrates, poisonous lead and long-lasting chemicals in Wisconsin’s groundwater.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
