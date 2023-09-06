A state Assembly task force will examine human trafficking in Wisconsin. Task force chair, Representative Jerry O’Connor (R-Fond du Lac) said that while many victims are transported through major cities in the region, human trafficking in our state is a bigger problem that most realize and also occurs in smaller communities. “And it is a […] Source: WRN.com







