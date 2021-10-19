Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to withhold records until election review is over
Records related to Michael Gableman’s investigation are generally subject to the state’s records law, according to the Legislature’s attorneys.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
The average of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses is at the lowest mark since the vaccine was...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM
On Monday, the state reported 2,500 vaccine doses were administered in Wisconsin.
Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch was a critic of recall elections when she was the target. Now she...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM
Ex-Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch opposed the failed effort to recall her in 2012, but she is backing ouster of Mequon-Thiensville school board members.
Brown County prosecutors plan to charge 17-year-old in De Pere trail attack on local woman
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2021 at 9:09 PM
The Brown County district attorney asked a court commissioner for more time to prepare charges.
Local Football Level 1 Playoff Pairings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM
Medford Man Killed in Accident near Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM
Gray, Susan Elaine Age 68 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM
Families attend Zoo Boo at NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2021 at 4:20 AM
The NEW Zoo Boo features children's activities and Halloween decor throughout the property.
Online “Hit List” Determined Not To Be A Real Threat
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2021 at 7:01 PM
Christensen, Julie K. Age 81 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM
