Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to withhold records on taxpayer-funded election review until it's over

Wisconsin is second in nation for school board recall attempts, driven by disputes over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM
School board members are facing a surge in recall attempts as political parties turn up the heat on school board seats.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to withhold records on taxpayer-funded election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 20, 2021 at 1:50 PM
Records related to Michael Gableman's investigation are generally subject to the state's records law, according to the Legislature's attorneys.
Four experts will discuss the causes and solutions to the labor shortage. Send us your...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM
Four experts will discuss the causes and solutions to the labor shortage vexing state businesses as the economic recovery from COVID-19 continues.
Wisconsin conservation groups say they were left out of talks on sandhill crane season,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2021 at 11:31 PM
A bill seeking to establish a sandhill crane hunting season was one of a dozen discussed Tuesday during a meeting of a Senate committee.
Local Football Level 1 Playoff Pairings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM
Medford Man Killed in Accident near Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM
Gray, Susan Elaine Age 68 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM
Families attend Zoo Boo at NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2021 at 4:20 AM
The NEW Zoo Boo features children's activities and Halloween decor throughout the property.
Online “Hit List” Determined Not To Be A Real Threat
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2021 at 7:01 PM
