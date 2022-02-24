Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says 2020 probe might not result in legislation before fall election
Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers to wrap up their work for the year without having a full report from former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin politicians, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, react to Russia's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Wisconsin politicians have begun to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Man who fatally shot woman at downtown Green Bay gas station was National Guard member,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM
In January, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee announced Jaylene Edwards would not be charged in the shooting death of Dominique Wilson.
Oneida pastor arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child pornography possession
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 24, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Rick E. Haberland is the pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church and has served at several other Wisconsin churches.
Nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose; state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM
As part of its regular update, the DHS will now produce data on booster shots.
8-year-old girl killed early Thursday in Oconto County crash in town of Abrams
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 10:09 PM
Oconto County Sherriff reported a pickup crashed into a ditch in Abrams, killing an 8-year-old while the driver and an 11-year-old had minor injuries.
Records: Suring High School nurse who helped strip-search students expressed concern, was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM
The nurse told investigators she contacted her supervisor at a clinic the day after the superintendent directed her to help search students.
Gillian Battino leaves Democratic U.S. Senate race and announces run for state treasurer
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM
The Wausau radiologist ended her U.S. Senate campaign this week and joined the Democratic primary field for state treasurer.
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board passes PFAS standards in drinking and surface waters...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board passes surface, drinking water standards for 'forever chemicals' while groundwater standards fail to progress.
