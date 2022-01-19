Assembly Speaker Robin Vos questions GOP contract for legal representation, exposing internal dispute
His comments offered a rare glimpse into the internal GOP dispute over how to conduct a partisan review of the 2020 election and defend it in court.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Home is here': Northeast Wisconsin's surge in diversity forged by opportunities, grit...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 19, 2022 at 12:14 AM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade. Yearlong series debuts with the stories behind the numbers.
-
-
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna won't run for reelection after 12 years...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 18, 2022 at 11:38 PM
Steineke was elected in November 2010. He's been the Assembly majority leader, the No. 2 position in the Republican majority, since 2014.
-
Packers playoff ticket prices up sharply after 49ers' Sunday victory over Dallas Cowboys
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2022 at 11:36 PM
The average cost of the cheapest tickets for Saturday's playoff game at Lambeau Field increased $80 after San Francisco advanced to face Green Bay.
-
'This is criminal evidence': Advocates deliver boxes of documents regarding clergy abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM
Members of Nate's Mission on Tuesday delivered what they said were thousands of documents proving the systemic coverup of clergy abuse in Wisconsin.
-
GOP lawmakers advance bill barring schools from excluding students based on vaccine status
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM
School officials say the bill appears to create conflict with existing laws requiring them to enforce student vaccinations.
-
DNR asks anglers near Bay of Green Bay to avoid eating rock bass more than once a week...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM
The DNR is cautioning anglers about rock bass harvested in any of the tributaries emptying into the Bay of Green Bay
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek to reduce unemployment benefits when the economy is doing well
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 8:48 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to pass legislation that in the short term would nearly halve the amount of time people could receive unemployment benefits.
-
Assembly Majority Leader Steineke not running for reelection
by Bob Hague on January 18, 2022 at 8:38 PM
The leader of Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly is not running for reelection. Representative Jim Steineke of Kaukauna was first elected to his northeast Wisconsin district in 2010, and elected as Majority Leader in 2015. In a statement, Steinke […]
