Assembly Speaker Robin Vos must testify in Wisconsin's gerrymandering case, judges rule
Vos spent weeks fighting the effort to force him to answer questions under oath about legislative maps lawmakers drew in 2011 to help the GOP win elections.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Seymour killings: Children were murdered, adult died by suicide, authorities say16 hours ago
- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos must testify in Wisconsin's gerrymandering case, judges ru...16 hours ago
- Milwaukee officials hope to expand streetcar line in time for DNC 202023 hours ago
- California man who lost his cat in I-41 pileup will return to Wisconsin to adopt kittens24 hours ago
- April Class III Milk Price Announced at $15.961 day ago
- State Cheese Production Falls Four Straight Months1 day ago
- McGuirk, Moore Among Honorees of National Dairy Shrine Awards1 day ago
- Brewers rotational issues continue, fall to Rockies1 day ago
- Packers sign Savage to four-year deal1 day ago
- Terry Gou – Foxconn chairman Terry Gou says extreme weather suspended work last year2 days ago
- Donald Trump – Trump hits pay dirt with claim on Wisconsin's low unemployment2 days ago
- Driver And Passenger Killed While Fleeing Authorities Identified3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.