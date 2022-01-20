Assembly Speaker Robin Vos disciplines GOP lawmaker who is the most vocal denier of 2020 election outcome
The move underscores tension between Vos and some in his caucus who do not believe Vos is doing enough to litigate the outcome of the 2020 election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Twiggy the legendary water-skiing squirrel returns to the Milwaukee Boat Show
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Over the years there have been at least 10 "Twiggies" that have put on shows in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
-
Five continents, 13 countries: Packers fans support team from around the world
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM
Green Bay Packers fans from 13 countries and five continents talk about how they began supporting the green and gold.
-
-
Green Bay Packers selling standing-room-only tickets and some seats for playoff game...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM
Packers standing-room-only tickets cannot be resold. Some tickets returned from the 49ers' allotment are also available for Saturday's playoff game.
-
Quietly, electric boats are making a splash in water sports
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM
Mercury Marine, one of the world's largest outboard engine manufacturers, says it plans to release five new electric motors by 2023.
-
Rural Necedah Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Pornography
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM
-
A fireball lit up the sky above Wisconsin on Thursday morning. More than 100 sightings...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM
Hundreds of people across the Midwest reported seeing a "fireball event," according to the International Meteor Organization.
-
Assembly Dems call for immediate end to Gableman elections probe
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM
Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly say it’s time to pull the plug on Speaker Robin Vos’ partisan probe of the 2020 presidential election. “We’re trying to eliminate the office of special counsel, and fire Michael Gableman […]
-
Severe crash in Green Bay at Webster Avenue and Mason Street causes significant delays
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Motorists should expect significant delays because both streets are major roadways in the city, according to Green Bay police.
