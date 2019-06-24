Assembly set to pass state budget on Tuesday
The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on the Republican-crafted state budget today. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it meets the governor’s priorities of a middle class tax cut while funding schools, roads and health care. “On the four things that Governor Evers said he wanted, we’ve accomplished all four of the goals but used […]
Source: WRN.com
