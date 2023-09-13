Assembly set to debate Iowa style redistricting bill

At the Capitol, the state Assembly votes Thursday on a fast-tracked redistricting bill. The measure to adopt Iowa style redistricting was announced Tuesday by Republicans. Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City said he hoped Democrats who have called for fair maps and that the Iowa model is the way to go, will support the bill […] Source: WRN.com







