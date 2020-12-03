Assembly Republicans want finance committee oversight of state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants legislative oversight, of the Evers’ administration’s plans for COVID-19 vaccinations. “It doesn’t look very robust to me, and I think that if you’re going to submit a plan on behalf of the entire state, it’s good for us to do it number one in a bipartisan way, but number two […]

Source: WRN.com







