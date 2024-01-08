Assembly Republicans release medical marijuana bill

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly on Monday proposed a tightly controlled, state run medical marijuana program. At a West Milwaukee press conference, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the bill will create the most restrictive medical cannabis program in the nation – not recreational use. “One of the things that was the most concerning and […] Source: WRN.com







