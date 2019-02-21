Assembly Republicans release $3.8M package to combat homelessness, Tony Evers to chair state council
Lawmakers are seeking to expand efforts to combat homelessness in Wisconsin through a package of bills that would double state funding for programs aimed at keeping people in stable housing.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Dairy farmers are in crisis — and it could change Wisconsin forever3 hours ago
- Judge allows limited contact with children for Wausau daycare provider charged with child ...4 hours ago
- SPASH football player Jackson Kelly takes to Twitter to explain disappearance4 hours ago
- Thompson says more revenues needed for roads4 hours ago
- Evers vetoes GOP tax cut proposal4 hours ago
- State, National Milk Production Up in December9 hours ago
- December 2018 All Milk Price was $16.00 Cwt.9 hours ago
- UW-Milwaukee Student Food Pantry Earns Recognition9 hours ago
- Mayoral races set in Madison and Green Bay1 day ago
- Porsche Crashes in Vernon County1 day ago
- New Study Estimates Cost of Medicaid Expansion1 day ago
- Evers “Exploring” Idea Of Joining Multi-State Lawsuit Against Emergency Declaration1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.