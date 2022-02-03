Assembly Republicans propose ‘Medical Freedom’ bills
Republican state lawmakers are proposing “Medical Freedom” legislation, in response to what they say is retaliation against some doctors offering alternate coronavirus treatments . “It’s about letting doctors be doctors,” said Representative Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers). “We want them to give us their medical opinions. We want their medical opinions to be able to be […] Source: WRN.com
Can your employer stop you from taking a new job? Here's what national experts say about...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Employment law experts say Wisconsin legal drama was "deeply unusual" and question Judge Mark McGinnis' restraining order decision.
Wisconsin does not require a personal finance course to graduate high school. A new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM
The proposal goes farther than legislation passed in 2017 that required school districts in Wisconsin to adopt financial literacy academic standards.
Wisconsin River Meats Suffers Fire Will Bounce Back
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Hours of testimony highlight tensions over potential reroute of Canadian-owned Enbridge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Opponents urged Wisconsin regulators to consider environmental harms while supporters point to needed job creation, access to energy.
'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is...
by Sheboygan Press on February 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM
Ashley Mckinnie — homeless and in a wheelchair with a 3-year-old daughter — says she 'will never have to worry again' because of the donations.
The Mandela Barnes campaign is building a small-dollar donor base, raising $520,000 in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Barnes' January haul exceeded the funds raised in the last three months of 2021 by rivals Alex Lasry ($473,000) and Sarah Godlewski ($360,000).
'Numerous' Green Bay, Fox Valley banks targeted by Atlanta-based scammers who stole...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM
The Justice Department says an Atlanta couple scammed banks out of $160,000 by swiping checks from their mailboxes, paying people to cash them.
