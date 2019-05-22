Assembly Republicans propose $500 million increase in K-12 funding

State Assembly Republicans are proposing a $500 million increase in K-12 education funding. That falls short of the $1.4 billion increase proposed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. But, “this will be the highest level of investment that we’ve ever made in our public schools in the history of Wisconsin,” said Speaker Robin Vos. This Republican […]

Source: WRN.com





