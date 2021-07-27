Assembly Republicans fail to overturn veto on federal unemployment benefits

Assembly Republicans unsuccessfully attempted to overturn Governor Evers’ veto of a bill that would have ended federal unemployment benefits. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it’s unfair that businesses have to compete with the federal government. “If you pay people over $17 an hour tax free to stay home and not work there are going to […]

