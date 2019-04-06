Assembly Republican Leader Would Consider Evers’ Gas Tax Increase

A co-chairman of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee might be willing to consider Governor Evers’ proposed gas tax increase. Representative John Nygren of Marinette said transportation could be an area of compromise with the Democratic governor today (Friday) during a public hearing in Janesville. But co-chair and Republican Senator Alberta Darling of River Hills told reporters there are a lot of people who are very opposed to a gas tax hike. She said she’d rather find solutions that don’t increase the burden on taxpayers. Evers’ proposal would raise the gas tax eight cents and link further increases to inflation with the revenue going to road construction projects. Nygren says the Assembly has been in favor of finding solutions for transportation.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.