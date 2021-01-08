Assembly passes coronavirus bill that’s going nowhere

The Republican controlled Wisconsin Assembly has approved a Republican-authored coronavirus relief bill. A good bill, according to Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochster). “It’s a good bill that resulted in lots of discussions. It started it out with myself and Governor Evers, myself and (the) Senate majority leader. Unfortunately then Governor Evers walked away from the table, […]

Source: WRN.com







