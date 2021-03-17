Assembly passes bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell drinks to go
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Assembly Bill 32 would allow the establishments to sell wine, old fashioneds, gin and tonics and other drinks in sealed containers for curbside or in-store pickup.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend in the right direction
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM
On Wednesday, 318 new cases were reported, more than 20 percent lower than the weekly average of 411.
-
Businessman sues to stop use of ballot drop boxes and prevent clerks from fixing absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM
A prominent Republican donor is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop municipal clerks from using ballot drop boxes and fixing absentee ballot envelopes that lack witness addresses.
-
Live updates: Two people were killed at Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc; suspect...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 10:15 PM
Police have not confirmed whether the deadly incident at a Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc was a shooting.
-
The National Guard welcomes and promotes women. That is, until they report a sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM
The Guard has buried allegations, withheld crucial documents from victims and retaliated against women who have come forward, an investigation shows.
-
Assembly passes bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell drinks to go
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Assembly Bill 32 would allow the establishments to sell wine, old fashioneds, gin and tonics and other drinks in sealed containers for curbside or in-store pickup.
-
Green Bay fatal stabbing attack: Here's what we know from police, and what's still a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2021 at 9:30 PM
Green Bay police await blood test results to see if they shed light on why a man attacked a bartender, then stabbed a 70-year-old motorist to death
-
Wisconsin judge dismisses Spectra's $3.8M lawsuit against Ho-Chunk Nation, citing tribal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2021 at 8:37 PM
A Jackson County judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by food service vendor against the Ho-Chunk Nation.
-
Liberal group targets Ron Johnson for taking donations from business owner who refused to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 8:09 PM
GOP donor Peter Zieve, a Washington state aerospace CEO who refused to hire Muslims, was fined $485,000 in a discrimination investigation.
-
Badgers have two Hobey Baker finalists
by Bill Scott on March 17, 2021 at 7:48 PM
Wisconsin sophomore’s Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway have been named two of the ten finalists for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award. Caufield leads the nation in goals (28) and points 49 in 30 games. He was named the Big Ten’s player of […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.