Assembly mining bill has public hearing
An unusual Friday hearing was scheduled, for an Assembly bill that would end Wisconsin’s so-called moratorium on sulfide mining. State Representative Rob Hutton is the bill’s author. “This legislation simply creates a platform, with support from the DNR, to begin that permitting process, by removing a moratorium that was put in place back in 1998,” […]
Source: WRN.com
