Assembly majority leader slams effort to impeach WEC administrator

An effort to impeach Wisconsin’s elections administrator is going nowhere. On the Assembly floor Tuesday, Representative Janel Brandtjen was ruled out of order, when she tried to force a vote to remove Meagan Wolfe. And on Thursday, Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August was dismissive of the effort by the Menomomee Falls Republican. “We have a […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.