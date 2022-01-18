Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna not running for re-election
Steineke was elected in November 2010. He’s been the Assembly majority leader, the No. 2 position in the Republican majority, since 2014.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
-
Bilski, Richard Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
Packers playoff ticket prices up sharply after 49ers' Sunday victory over Dallas Cowboys
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM
The average cost of the cheapest tickets for Saturday's playoff game at Lambeau Field increased $80 after San Francisco advanced to face Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin is in for an arctic blast this week with subzero temps, wind chills reaching 25...
by Stevens Point Journal on January 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Extremely cold weather will move into the state Wednesday evening into Thursday and Friday.
-
Shootings of 4 rare whooping cranes in Oklahoma raise concerns about proposed Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM
The International Crane Foundation, located in Baraboo, is worried opening a sandhill crane season in Wisconsin could endanger whooping cranes.
-
Election oversight could be an issue in election for Secretary of State
by Bob Hague on January 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM
For the first time in decades, the election for Wisconsin Secretary of State could involve debate over an issue. Republican candidate, state Representative Amy Loudenbeck, would like the Legislature to restore elections oversight to the […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/17
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM
-
Bangor Shuts Down Necedah Offense in SCB Boys Basketball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM
-
Stevens Point woman faces grief, finds fulfillment on 1,400-mile walk to Texas
by Stevens Point Journal on January 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Mary Hesch raised $40,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation on her walk from Stevens Point to Port Aransas, Texas.
