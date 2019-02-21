Assembly GOP proposes homelessness initiatives

Assembly Republicans have introduced a package of legislation aimed at keeping people housed. It would double annual state funding for direct housing assistance, adding about $4 million. Karla Thennes, executive director for Porchlight in Madison, says they’d like to attain “functional zero” on homelessness. “That doesn’t mean that no one will ever become homeless. What […]

