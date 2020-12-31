Assembly Democrats taking a pass on Monday’s ceremonies

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly won’t be attending next week’s inauguration ceremony. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh said his members have coronavirus concerns. “All 38 members of the Democratic caucus have officially been sworn in as new members for the 2021-2022 legislative session,” Hintz said. “Monday’s ceremony poses a lot of risk to members […]

