Assembly Committee Takes Steps To Address Lyme Disease Fears

You can’t fully enjoy nature’s beauty if you spend your time outside worried about ticks and Lyme disease. Members of an Assembly committee are considering a bipartisan bill to require insect repellent to be sold at all Wisconsin state parks. Cases of Lyme disease have more than doubled in the state over the last 10 years. Other legislation would require the Department of Natural Sources to post signs warning about Lyme disease and create a committee to study ailments carried by ticks.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.