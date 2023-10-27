Assembly committee approves plan to allow unlicensed school superintendents

At the Capitol on Thursday, the State Assembly education committee approved a bill that would allow school districts to hire superintendents who lack an education license. Committee Chair Joel Kitchens of Sturgeon Bay said he heard complaints from administrators that the move would cheapen the work they do. “You know, I had someone say, Well, […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.