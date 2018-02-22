Assembly approves tax incentives for Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark would be able to take advantage of new tax incentives if it keeps two of its Wisconsin plants open, under a bill approved by the Assembly Thursday night. The proposal would offer the company benefits similar to those used to lure Foxconn to the state last year, including job retention tax credits of 17 […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.