Assembly approves state regulations for pharmacy benefit managers

The state Assembly has unanimously approved new regulations for companies which negotiate prices between drug makers and pharmacies. Pharmacy benefit managers are regulated by federal law, but Wisconsin has no authority over an industry that the bill’s author, Representative Michael Schraa (R-Oshkosh) said has become a major player. “Three PBMs now control 80 percent of […]

Source: WRN.com





