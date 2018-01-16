Assembly approves new sexual harassment training rules

Lawmakers in the state Assembly and those working for the chamber will have to undergo sexual harassment awareness training every two years. Members on Tuesday unanimously approved a rule change that mandates training at the beginning of every session. Lawmakers and staff will also be asked to attend training before the current session ends, which […]

